Today we’re talking about Financial Freedom and your retirement. Eric points out every person has a different concept of what this means, and it’s something people think about for most of their lives. Below are some of the questions he answers in this interview:

What is financial freedom? It looks different for everyone.

How to reach financial freedom: Focus on clearing debts. Lower loan expenses. Establish a savings cushion. Generate sources of passive income



