NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)CT Style’s Jillian Andrews welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP®, and Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.

Today we’re talking about Financial Freedom and your retirement. Eric points out every person has a different concept of what this means, and it’s something people think about for most of their lives. Below are some of the questions he answers in this interview:

  • What is financial freedom?
    • It looks different for everyone.
  • How to reach financial freedom:
    • Focus on clearing debts.
    • Lower loan expenses.
    • Establish a savings cushion.
    • Generate sources of passive income

