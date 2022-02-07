Money Wisdom: Building Your Financial House

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.
We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner.
Building Your Financial House:
- Foundation = Protected Assets
- Savings, CD’s, Fixed Annuities
- Walls = Assets with Limited Risk
- Bonds
- Roof = Assets with Greater Risk
- Stocks, Mutual Funds, ETF’s
Today’s free offer: Building Your Fiscal House
To learn more Money Wisdom tips, click here.