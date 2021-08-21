Money Wisdom: Building Your Financial House

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti. We are educating you about smart ways to manage your money.

Joining us with more is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner to share tips on building your financial house.

Building Your Financial House

Foundation = Protected Assets Savings, CD’s, Fixed Annuities



Walls = Assets with Limited Risk Bonds



Roof = Assets with Greater Risk Stocks, Mutual Funds, ETF’s



