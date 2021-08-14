Money Wisdom: Building Your Retirement Portfolio

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti. We are educating you about smart ways to manage your money.

Joining us with more is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner to share how you can build your portfolio.

Factors to Determine Your Portfolio Mix

  • Risk tolerance
  • Investing goals
  • Retirement timeline

Asset Allocation Classes

  • Stocks
  • Bonds
  • Annuities

Today’s Offer: Annuities as an Asset Class

Johnson Brunetti’s goal is to take the fear out of your financial future and give you confidence in what lies ahead.

