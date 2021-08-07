Money Wisdom: Essential Steps for Pre Retirees

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti. We are educating you about smart ways to manage your money.

Joining us with more is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner to share the essential steps for pre retirees.

Five years from retirement: Choose a target date, determine what you will need for income, and shift investment focus.

Three years from retirement: Assess future healthcare needs, and will you need additional medical insurance?

One year from retirement: Create a budget and redo your income analysis.

Today’s Offer: Pre-Retirement Checklist

Johnson Brunetti’s goal is to take the fear out of your financial future and give you confidence in what lies ahead.