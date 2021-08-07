Money Wisdom: Essential Steps for Pre Retirees

CT Style
Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti. We are educating you about smart ways to manage your money.

Joining us with more is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner to share the essential steps for pre retirees.

  • Five years from retirement: Choose a target date, determine what you will need for income, and shift investment focus.
  • Three years from retirement: Assess future healthcare needs, and will you need additional medical insurance?
  • One year from retirement: Create a budget and redo your income analysis.

Today’s Offer: Pre-Retirement Checklist

Johnson Brunetti’s goal is to take the fear out of your financial future and give you confidence in what lies ahead.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.