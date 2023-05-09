NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP®, and Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.

“So today we were talking all about estate planning. We’ve discussed it before, but you say there are some common mistakes to avoid. Let’s jump right into some of those.”

Forgetting to Designate Beneficiaries Failing to Review and Revise Your Plan Annually Confusion on Your Estate Plan Not Discussing Your Estate Plan with Your Family

Today’s Free Offer – The Greatest Gift

Visit our website and check out our new resource center or register for a FREE 15-minute call with a financial advisor: www.johnsonbrunetti.com