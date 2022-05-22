NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner.

Eric, When people are talking about planning for their retirement, should that also include their estate planning?

• Retirement Planning creates a plan of setting income goals and steps to achieve these goals

• Estate Planning creates a plan for your money after you have passed away

• Estate Planning can reduce taxes on what you leave behind

• Estate planning lessens the stress of family disagreements and legal battles

Today’s free offer -The Estate Planning Checklist