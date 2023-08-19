NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style’s Jillian Andrews welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP®, and Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.

Today we’re talking about planning for the future and your family’s future finances. Below are some important issues Eric discusses in this interview:

Planning for College – 529 Plan for family and friends to contribute to



– 529 Plan for family and friends to contribute to Legacy Planning – Finalize your last wishes & pass on wealth to family members/charity

Teaching the Next Generation – Pass on financial wisdom to kids and grandkids & help set them up for success

Today’s Free Offer–Glossary of Common Financial Terms

Visit our website and check out our new resource center or register for a FREE 15-minute call with a financial advisor: www.johnsonbrunetti.com