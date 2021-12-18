Money Wisdom: FAQ’s about Annuities

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.
We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner.
FAQ’s – Annuities
- Pam asked, you hear a lot about annuities, but who should buy annuities? When do annuities make sense?
- Steven wanted to know what happens to annuities when someone passes away? Can annuities be passed down to your heirs?
- Sheila asked, “What are the different types of annuities?”
- John wanted to know what the fees are associated with annuities.
Today’s free offer: The ABC’s of Fixed Index Annuities
To learn more Money Wisdom tips, click here.