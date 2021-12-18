Money Wisdom: FAQ’s about Annuities

We are waking up to rain and snow spreading across the state. At the shoreline, expect mostly rain today, possibly some sleet mixing in at times. Farther inland, you will see snow, transition to sleet, then to rain today as temperatures warm into the low 40s. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect for Litchfield County as higher elevations may see minor snow/ice accumulations. Please be very careful driving if you live at elevations above 600'--that's where the snow and icy mix will stick around longer. That isn't just limited to Litchfield County, but parts of Tolland and Windham Co. as well! Things will gradually dry out overnight. Some clouds will stick around for Sunday morning, but overall, we should see increasing sun tomorrow with highs only in the upper 30s to low 40s.

