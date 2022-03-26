NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner.

FAQ’s – How Do I Find a Financial Advisor?

Tom asked, there are so many different types of advisors such as Investment Management, Wealth Management, Retirement Planning? What is the difference between these and what should I be looking for? Shirley wanted to know how she can be sure she works with a trusted advisor. She does not want to get burned by an advisor. Linda asked, “Should I make sure my advisor is a fiduciary?” Bob was asking for clarification on how advisors are paid.

