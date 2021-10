NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

Here with tips for managing our money is Eric Hogarth, certified financial planner, and Johnson Brunetti partner.

What is a 401(k)?

Are there different types of 401(k)s?

How much can I contribute to my 401(k)?

Is my 401(k) enough to cover my retirement needs?

Today’s free offer: The Ultimate 401k Guide

To learn more Money Wisdom tips, click here