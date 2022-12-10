NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes
“Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.
We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is
Matt Pastor, RICP®, Financial Advisor, with Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.
Today’s topic is all about estate planning, which is especially important when thinking about retirement.
Here’s what this interview covers:
- Shelly asks, “Can proper estate planning help to avoid nursing home costs and inheritance tax?”
- Larry wants to know, “What are the differences between a revocable living trust and an irrevocable trust?”
- Nancy asked the question, “Is it better to have a General or Durable POA as we age?
- Bart wants to know, “How frequently should we revise our will?”
- Thomas asks, “What is the best way to safeguard assets for my children?”
Today’s Free Offer – Estate Planning Checklist
Visit the Johnson Brunetti website and check out their new resource center or register for a
FREE 15-minute call with a financial advisor: www.johnsonbrunetti.com