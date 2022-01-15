Money Wisdom: Financial New Year’s Resolution

by: Kristina Mitten

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner.

As this new year starts, what are some good goals, from a financial point of view, that an individual should make as they are thinking about their retirement?

  1. Create a retirement budget
  2. Save more money in 401(k)
  3. Develop a retirement savings plan
  4. Update your will
  5. Talk with an advisor to get a second opinion

Today’s free offer: Guide to Maximizing Your Retirement Income

