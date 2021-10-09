Money Wisdom: Four Major Retirement Concerns of Workers

It's not exactly going to be the prettiest weekend, but it'll certainly feel like fall out there! We will be tracking more clouds than sun today with a chance of a passing sprinkle or two. After a few days with highs in the 70s, the mercury will return to the mid 60s this afternoon. The clouds will hang around overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday is looking quite cloudy and there could be a few passing showers courtesy of a system to our south. Clouds will give way to increasing sunshine for Monday!

Today: More clouds than sun with a sprinkle or two. Breezy at times. Cooler, highs in the mid 60s.