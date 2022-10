NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is

Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner.

The following topics are covered:

Bonds

Fixed Income Products

Value Over Growth

Annuities

Well-Diversified Portfolio

Today’s Free Offer – Finding Your Balance (Guide Booklet)