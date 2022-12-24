NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP®, Partner, Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.

Analyze All Sources of Income

Decide if You Want to Leave Money to Someone or

Spend it All

Today’s Free Offer – Guide to Maximizing Retirement

Visit our website and check out our new resource center or register for a

FREE 15-minute call with a financial advisor: www.johnsonbrunetti.com