NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner.

“Eric, I heard a fact that 40% of workers over the age of 65 had previously retired.

Why do so many go back to work?”

You are withdrawing too much of your money You are too idle You need more socialization You have a passion to pursue

Today’s Free Offer – The People’s Retirement Handbook