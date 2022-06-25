NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner.

Eric, can you provide some insight on Long Term Care Insurance and how someone can decide if it is right for them?

7 in 10 Americans over the age of 65 will need some type of long-term care.





If you have a family history of certain health conditions, you may be at higher risk to need it.





Different types of long-term care insurance.

a. Traditional

b. Asset Hybrid Based

Today’s Free Offer – But What if I need Long Term Care?