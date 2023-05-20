NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP®, and Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.

Eric says that today, he wants to talk about something called a retirement checkup.  He discusses the following:

Some of the things you should be checking on well before your retirement happens:  

  • Plan Your Retirement Date
  • Determine Your Expenses in Retirement
  • Create and Follow a Budget
  • Build a Flexible Plan

Today’s Free Offer Retirement Income Planning Checklist

Visit our website and check out our new resource center or register for a FREE 15-minute call with a financial advisor:  www.johnsonbrunetti.com