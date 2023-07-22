NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style’s Jillian Andrews welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP®, and Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.

Today we’re talking about layoffs and what this could mean for your retirement. Below are some of the questions he answers in this interview:

• What steps to take if you are laid off.

o Should I retire? Can I retire?

• Over 136,000 U.S. workers were laid off in the first quarter of 2023.

• Emotional toll of a forced retirement.

o Feeling guilt for receiving unemployment benefits…

• What to do about health care that used to be covered

by your employer

