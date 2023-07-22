NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)CT Style’s Jillian Andrews welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP®, and Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.

Today we’re talking about layoffs and what this could mean for your retirement. Below are some of the questions he answers in this interview:

•        What steps to take if you are laid off.

o        Should I retire? Can I retire?

•        Over 136,000 U.S. workers were laid off in the first quarter of 2023.

•        Emotional toll of a forced retirement.

o        Feeling guilt for receiving unemployment benefits…

•        What to do about health care that used to be covered
           by your employer

Today’s Free Offer – Forced to Retire

Article: https://www.forbes.com/sites/brianbushard/2023/06/27/2023-layoff-tracker-new-relic-cuts-150-jobs-while-ford-slashes-1000-report-says/?sh=1579f3fc68b4

Visit our website and check out our new resource center or register for a FREE 15-minute call with a financial advisor:  www.johnsonbrunetti.com