NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style’s Jillian Andrews welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.
We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP®, and Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.
Today we’re talking about layoffs and what this could mean for your retirement. Below are some of the questions he answers in this interview:
• What steps to take if you are laid off.
o Should I retire? Can I retire?
• Over 136,000 U.S. workers were laid off in the first quarter of 2023.
• Emotional toll of a forced retirement.
o Feeling guilt for receiving unemployment benefits…
• What to do about health care that used to be covered
by your employer
Today’s Free Offer – Forced to Retire
Article: https://www.forbes.com/sites/brianbushard/2023/06/27/2023-layoff-tracker-new-relic-cuts-150-jobs-while-ford-slashes-1000-report-says/?sh=1579f3fc68b4
Visit our website and check out our new resource center or register for a FREE 15-minute call with a financial advisor: www.johnsonbrunetti.com