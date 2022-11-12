NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes

“Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner.

Here’s what this interview covers:

When thinking about your retirement most people think about their financial situation. Your financial situation is very important, and it will play a big factor in your retirement, but you also have to think about the lifestyle you want.

• Relocation & Travel

• Work Part Time

• Volunteer

• Hobbies and Activities

Today’s Free Offer – Retirement Wishlist (Booklet)