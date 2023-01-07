NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP®, Partner, Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.

Of course, the New Year is here and it’s a great time to revamp our financial plans.

That’s what many of us are thinking about, and here with some tips is Eric Hogarth:

Create a Budget

Pay Off Debt

Review Healthcare Needs and Costs

Review Your Retirement Savings

Reallocate Your Plan

Today’s Free Offer – The Wealthy Think Differently

Visit our website and check out our new resource center or register for a

FREE 15-minute call with a financial advisor: www.johnsonbrunetti.com