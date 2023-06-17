NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP®, and Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.

Eric says when you’re planning for retirement, it’s very important to consider health care costs. It’s a really big part of retirement. Below are some of the tips he suggests:

  • Prepare for a Variety of Scenarios
  • Let Your Family Know Your Health Care Wishes
  • Regularly Review Expenses
    • Know What % Of Your Income Is Going Towards Health Care
  • Work With a Financial Advisor to Develop a Plan

