Let’s talk about healthcare costs, an important part of retirement planning.
Here with some important things to consider is Eric Hogarth:
- Healthcare is one of the largest expenses in retirement
- Most people no longer have employer or union sponsored health benefits
- Contribute to an HSA
- Continue working until 65
- Understand Medicare options
