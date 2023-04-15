NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.
We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP®, Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.
“When it comes to setting legacy goals, there is no one-size-fits-all approach. But how can we make certain our last wishes are fulfilled?”
- Family, church or charity?
- Beneficiary designations up to date
- Powers of attorney
- Basic legal documents like wills and trusts
Today’s Free Offer – Estate Planning Checklist
Visit our website and check out our new resource center or register for a FREE 15-minute call with a financial advisor: www.johnsonbrunetti.com