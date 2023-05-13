NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.
We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP®, and Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.
Eric says there are timelines that should be in place to make sure we are on the right track. He discusses the following in this interview:
What factors should we consider during the few years leading up to our retirement?
- How Much Income Will I Need in Retirement?
- Catch-up Contributions
- How Much I Want to Spend vs. Legacy Goals
- Tax Strategies
Today’s Free Offer – Pre-Retirement Checklist
Visit our website and check out our new resource center or register for a FREE 15-minute call with a financial advisor: www.johnsonbrunetti.com