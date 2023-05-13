NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP®, and Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.

Eric says there are timelines that should be in place to make sure we are on the right track. He discusses the following in this interview:

What factors should we consider during the few years leading up to our retirement?   

  • How Much Income Will I Need in Retirement?
  • Catch-up Contributions
  • How Much I Want to Spend vs. Legacy Goals
  • Tax Strategies

Today’s Free Offer Pre-Retirement Checklist

Visit our website and check out our new resource center or register for a FREE 15-minute call with a financial advisor:  www.johnsonbrunetti.com