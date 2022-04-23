NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is

Heath Grossman, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner.

Three steps you can take to retire with confidence during market uncertainty. With the Russia – Ukraine conflict and high inflation we will probably continue to see market volatility.

1. Have enough cash reserves available before and during retirement

2. Reexamine your portfolio for risk level

3. Focus on the thing you can control

Today’s free offer: To Spend or Not to Spend