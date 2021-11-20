Money Wisdom: Rising Inflation Rate

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We're teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner.

According to the Wall Street Journal the US Inflation Rate hit 30 year high in October as Consumer Prices Jumped 6.2%. What effect does this have on people’s retirement?

Inflation can erode purchasing power Inflation can have a negative effect on fixed income sources Develop Strategies to provide guaranteed income Spend Wisely

