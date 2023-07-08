NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style’s Jillian Andrews welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP®, and Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.

Today we’re talking about RMDs and your retirement. Eric says when you’re planning for retirement, it’s important to know all about Required Minimum Distributions, and how much you’ll need to withdraw annually. Below are some of the key points he wants our viewers to be aware of:

What is an RMD?

Types of accounts you’ll need to withdraw from: Traditional IRA, 401(k), 403(b), SIMPLE IRA, etc.

When to withdraw: Your first RMD must be taken by April 1 of the year after you turn 73.



Today’s Free Offer –Understanding RMDs

Visit our website and check out our new resource center or register for a FREE 15-minute call with a financial advisor: www.johnsonbrunetti.com