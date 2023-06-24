NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti. They’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP®, and Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.



Today’s topic is Long-term Care. Eric says when you’re planning for retirement, it’s important to have a plan for Long-term care. Below are some of the key points he wants our viewers to know:

7 in 10 Americans Over Age 65 Are Expected to Need Some Type of Long-Term Care

Annual Cost of LTC was $105,850 in 2020 Expected to See an 81% Increase in 20 Years

Self-Insuring vs. Medicare vs. Medicaid

Can Take a Physical, Emotional and Financial Toll on Caregivers

Today’s Free Offer – But What if You Need Long-Term Care?

Visit Johnson Brunetti’s website and check out the resource center or register for a FREE 15-minute call with a financial advisor: www.johnsonbrunetti.com

Other Resources