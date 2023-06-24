NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti. They’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP®, and Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.

Today’s topic is Long-term Care. Eric says when you’re planning for retirement, it’s important to have a plan for Long-term care. Below are some of the key points he wants our viewers to know:

  • 7 in 10 Americans Over Age 65 Are Expected to Need Some Type of Long-Term Care
  • Annual Cost of LTC was $105,850 in 2020
    • Expected to See an 81% Increase in 20 Years
  • Self-Insuring vs. Medicare vs. Medicaid
  • Can Take a Physical, Emotional and Financial Toll on Caregivers

