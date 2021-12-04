Money Wisdom: Setting Up 2022

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.
We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner.
3 Action Items for 2022
- It’s Open Enrollment Time
- 401K
- Health Insurance
- Taxes May Be Higher
- Consider pulling income forward into this year
- Check Your Mortgage Interest Rate
Today’s free offer: Glossary of Common Financial Terms
To learn more Money Wisdom tips, click here.