Money Wisdom: Setting Up 2022

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) -- It is the first-of-a-kind institute, where city leaders from New Haven, Bridgeport, Hartford and Waterbury can learn techniques to stop the violence and take them back to their cities.

“We can build, we can do research, we can do pilot programs, and we are training intervenors...," said JoAnn Price, co-chair of the Brother Carl Hardrick Institute. "When you see people come together like this, there's something powerful about that image."