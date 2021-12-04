Money Wisdom: Setting Up 2022

CT Style

by: Kristina Mitten

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner.

3 Action Items for 2022

  1. It’s Open Enrollment Time
    1. 401K
    1. Health Insurance
  2. Taxes May Be Higher
    1. Consider pulling income forward into this year
  3.  Check Your Mortgage Interest Rate

Today’s free offer: Glossary of Common Financial Terms

To learn more Money Wisdom tips, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.