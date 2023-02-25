NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

A lot of people inching towards retirement wonder, can I even retire in Connecticut, in terms of affordability, wellness, weather, and crime? In this interview, Matt shares his thoughts about some of the things you need to take into account when making this big decision.

Bankrate.com did a recent study and Connecticut rated #43 in the order of Best States to Retire. Their study was based on affordability, wellness, culture, weather and crime. CT ranked #48 for affordability. (By the way, Florida rated #1.)

Are housing and taxes within my budget?

Is there good healthcare in the area?

Do I want to be by family?

Is staying active important to me?

