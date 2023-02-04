NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP®, Partner, Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.

A lot of people think about working with a financial advisor, but there are some misconceptions and benefits out there and today, we want to walk through some of those.

Here with some important things to consider is Eric Hogarth:

Common Misconceptions

Only rich people work with financial advisors

It is too late to start working with an advisor

A financial advisor will speak in terms I don’t understand

Benefits of Working with a Financial Planner

Saves you time

Protects you from making emotional decisions

Tax planning

Developing plans and strategies

Understanding Social Security & Pensions

Today’s Free Offer – The Money Map

Visit our website and check out our new resource center or register for a

FREE 15-minute call with a financial advisor: www.johnsonbrunetti.com