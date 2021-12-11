Money Wisdom: Strategies to Survive a Volatile Market

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.
We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner.
Strategies to Survive a Volatile Market
- Timing the Market Does Not Work
- Downturns are Normal
- Invest Consistently
- Get Help to Survive a Downturn
