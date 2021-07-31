Money Wisdom: Surviving a Divorce

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti. We are educating you about smart ways to manage your money.

On average a person age 50+ will lose 50% of their wealth going through a divorce.

Joining us with more is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner to share five things you need to consider when going through your divorce.

Division of Assets Update Beneficiaries Rules of Pension Navigating Social Security Build a New Financial Plan

