Money Wisdom: Surviving a Divorce

On average a person age 50+ will lose 50% of their wealth going through a divorce.
On average a person age 50+ will lose 50% of their wealth going through a divorce.
Joining us with more is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner to share five things you need to consider when going through your divorce.
- Division of Assets
- Update Beneficiaries
- Rules of Pension
- Navigating Social Security
- Build a New Financial Plan
