• Accounts taxed as ordinary income
o IRAs
o 401(k)s
o Bonds or Bond Funds
• Accounts taxed as dividend income
o Stocks
o Mutual Funds
o Taxation depends on income level
• Accounts taxed as capital gains
o Stock sales
o Real property sales
o Taxation depends on income level
