Talking about pensions, you know a lot of people get these from their jobs and when it’s time to take out that money there are lots of decisions to be made.

There’s employers that used to say, well, OK, you can only have it as a monthly benefit for the rest of your life.

It’s great that now, you can take it as a lump sum, which is a whole another decision, and you get

only one shot at making this decision.

It’s going to affect the rest of your life. And your family life, so it’s a big deal.

That’s why we’re talking about it today.

Let’s go through some of the choices people need to make first:

Lump Sum Rollover vs Monthly Payments Timing of Payments Payment Options

a) Life Only

b) Survivor

c) Term Certain

