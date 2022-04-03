NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes

Healthcare has always been a concern when planning for retirement but recently that concern has risen to a much higher level. According to a recent survey over ½ of retirees and 2/3 of workers have the most common worry about being able to pay for healthcare and long-term care.

• Savings needed for Medicare increased between 3 and 8 percent

• Life expectancy has increased

• Medicare does not cover long term care

• Estimate retirement healthcare expenses

• Develop a plan to cover healthcare costs

