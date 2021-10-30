Money Wisdom: The Truth About Mutual Funds

We have been tracking periods of rain through the night, and unfortunately, it doesn't look like things will dry up much today. Expect on/off rain showers with temperatures topping out in the upper 50s. It'll remain soggy through the early part of the night, but will dry out by Sunday morning. We'll see partly sunny skies on Halloween with a chance of a spot shower or two, but I'm optimistic that it'll be dry for the trick-or-treaters!

Today: Cloudy with on/off rain. Breezy at times. Highs in the upper 50s.