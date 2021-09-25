Money Wisdom: Three Reasons for Estate Planning

by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti. 

Your finances are important, and with so much information out there to know, we want to help. Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner.

Three reasons estate planning is so beneficial:

  1. Probate fee & tax reduction
  2.  Asset Protection
  3.  Control and management

Today’s free offer: Estate Planning Checklist

To learn more Money Wisdom tips, click here.

