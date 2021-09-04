Money Wisdom: Three Social Security Mistakes to Avoid

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti. We are educating you about smart ways to manage your money.

Joining us with more is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner.

Three Social Security Mistakes to Avoid:

Not collecting at the right time

Not maximizing survivor benefits

Claiming social security early and still working

Today’s Offer: The Who What How When of Social Security

Johnson Brunetti’s goal is to take the fear out of your financial future and give you confidence in what lies ahead.