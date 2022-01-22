Money Wisdom: Time to Reset Your Retirement Plan

CT Style

by: Kristina Mitten

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti partner.

The past couple of years have derailed some people’s retirement plans. But now it is time to get back on track.

  1. Re-examine Your Budget
  2. Paydown Loans/Debt
  3. Acknowledge Inflation
  4. Reevaluate Your Plan or Develop a Plan

Today’s free offer: The Top 10 Things to Consider When Planning for Retirement

To learn more Money Wisdom tips, click here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Youtube

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.