Understanding Inflation and its Impact

• Inflation is overall an increase in prices or cost of living over a period of time

• Consumer Price Indexed is used to measure inflation

• High inflation hurts the economy but deflation is not good either

• Retirees need to plan for inflation

• Inflation can diminish retiree’s buying power

