Money Wisdom: Understanding the Wealthy Mindset

The lawns and gardens will be happy with the weather this weekend--that's about it. Steady rain this morning will give way to on and off showers/drizzle this afternoon. Even when were not dodging the raindrops, it'll be cloudy and windy with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunday will be another soggy and cool day. Memorial Day may start off damp, but things should be drier during the afternoon with highs in the low 60s.

