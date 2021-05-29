Money Wisdom: Understanding the Wealthy Mindset

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.
Your finances are important, and with so much information out there to know, we want to help! Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner.
Understanding a Healthy Mindset:
- The wealthy focus on the value of something and not cost
- The wealthy make wise investment decisions
- The wealthy delegate
- The wealthy focus on opportunities
