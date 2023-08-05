NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style’s Jillian Andrews welcomes Money Wisdom, sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re teaching you smart ways to manage your money, and here with expert advice is Eric Hogarth, CFP®, and Partner at Johnson Brunetti Retirement & Investment Specialists.

Today we’re talking about what to consider in planning when to start receiving Social Security benefits, and why it varies from person to person. Below are some of the factors Eric discusses in this interview:

Your decision is personal to you

Higher monthly retirement benefit if you delay starting it

Retirement might last longer than you think

You can keep working while collecting the full benefit

Planning while married

