“Eric, retirement can seem so overwhelming. Where should someone start as they think about planning their retirement?

Where do I start with Retirement Planning?

You should start planning to take certain steps at set times before retirement:

5 Years Away

o Choose Your Target Date

o Catch up on Savings

1 – 3 Years Away

o Create a budget

o Develop your income stream

1 Year or Less

o Create your retirement paycheck

o Activate health care coverage

