Money Wisdom: Will Inflation Pose a Risk to My Retirement Plan?

Will Inflation Pose a Risk to My Retirement Plan?

May 2021, the annual inflation rate reached 5% – nearly the highest level in 13 years

Retirees living on a fixed income may have expenses that outpace their income

Look for strategies to provide guaranteed income

Spend wisely – a bigger purchase may cost more down the road

Today’s Offer: Inflation and Your Retirement

