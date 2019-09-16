Money Wisdom

Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
67°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Connecticut
Crime
Politics
Washington D.C. News
Border Report Tour
Health
Consumer
News 8 Investigators
Regional News
National
International
Technology
Unusual Stories
Top Stories
Report It Recap: September 27, 2019
Top Stories
Police activity closes road in Norwalk
Senator Murphy discusses potential outcomes of overturning Affordable Care Act
Poignant New Year for Jewish community scarred by massacre
Health officials: It’s time to give flu vaccine another shot
Weather
Today’s Forecast
CT Radar
8 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Closings
Weather Alerts
Hurricane Tracker
Weather Headlines
Traffic
Live Traffic Map
Live Traffic Cameras
Top Stories
Man dead after motor-scooter, car collide in Hartford
Top Stories
Fish litter highway after crash involving truck pulling boat, Route 8 Ansonia
Top Stories
Crash with injuries closes road in Meriden
Speedway racer dead after crash involving school bus, pickup truck in Norwich
Road closed in Danbury for Peter Pan bus crash, fire and police on scene
3-car accident on Rt15 closes highway
Sports
Hartford Athletic
MLB
NHL
NBA
New England Patriots
NY Giants
High School
HS Football Game of the Week
Top Stories
Connecticut Sun relish role of underdog in WNBA Finals
Top Stories
Antonio Brown says he’s not quite ready for retirement
IOC urges ‘fresh look’ at Russian doping over lab data
The Latest: Women’s 800 starts without Semenya
Racism in Italy: Premier praises life ban for soccer fan
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
Report It Recaps
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Live Events
Live Events 2
Video Center
Television Schedule
On-Air
Good Morning CT at Nine
Good Morning CT Weekend
Nyberg
Stretch Your Dollar
Capitol Report
What’s Right With Schools
Connecticut Families
At the Movies
8 Things To Do
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pet of the Week
CT Style
Living Local Deals
Today’s Dish
In the Kitchen
Get Fit with Edge Fitness
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
Gargano Family Dentistry Opens New Location in North Haven
Top Stories
In The Kitchen: The Traveling Epicurean cooks up traditional Italian soup
Top Stories
Today’s Dish: It’s National Pancake Day!
Hansel and Gretel coming to Madison for 9-day run
Local Author Gina Marie Martini promotes novel, ‘The Mistress Chronicles’
Connecticut Sun WNBA playoffs this Sunday
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
2
Next Alert
Breaking News
Breaking News
Police activity closes road in Norwalk
1
of
/
2
Breaking News
On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban
2
of
/
2
Live Now
Live Now
Senator Murphy discusses potential outcomes of overturning Affordable Care Act
LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at Noon
Money Wisdom
Money Wisdom Test Article
Trending Stories
Loved ones of missing mother Jennifer Dulos release new statement on her birthday
Yale Dining wants students to return stolen mugs ASAP. Srsly.
Hamden 20-year-old says 3 woman broke into her home, assaulted her and stole her marijuana
Police make narcotics possession arrests near The Towers complex in Wallingford
Very nice weather this afternoon and for much of the weekend
Don't Miss
A Concert for Recovery: ticket on-sale information
2019 Fall Festivals and Fairs in Connecticut
FCC approves merger of Nexstar Media Group and Tribune Media Company
More Don't Miss