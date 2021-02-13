Money Wisdom: 2021 Time to Reset Your Retirement Plan

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Natasha Lubczenko, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner.

This past year disrupted all types of plans for many people including many people’s retirement savings plans. 58% of people either borrowed or withdrew funds from their 401(k) or IRA during the pandemic and 63% of those used that money to pay for daily expenses. * But now it is time to get back on track with your retirement plan.

Re-examine Your Budget Paydown Loans/Debt Acknowledge Inflation Reevaluate Your Plan or Develop a Plan

Today’s free offer: The Top 10 Things to Consider When Planning for Retirement

https://www.valuepenguin.com/news/withdraw-borrow-retirement-money-pandemic

To learn more Money Wisdom tips, click here.