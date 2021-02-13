Money Wisdom: 2021 Time to Reset Your Retirement Plan

This past year disrupted all types of plans for many people including many people’s retirement savings plans. 58% of people either borrowed or withdrew funds from their 401(k) or IRA during the pandemic and 63% of those used that money to pay for daily expenses. * But now it is time to get back on track with your retirement plan.

  1. Re-examine Your Budget
  2. Paydown Loans/Debt
  3. Acknowledge Inflation
  4. Reevaluate Your Plan or Develop a Plan

About Johnson Brunetti
Johnson Brunetti is an independent Retirement and Investment Specialty firm with neighborhood offices located throughout Connecticut and Massachusetts. Our firm was built based on the foundations of integrity, trustworthiness and creating a sense of confidence for our clients as they approach their retirement years.

Founded in 2003, the firm has grown to a staff of over 35. Joel Johnson, CFP® and our team of experienced professionals have helped and guided over 3,500 families through the retirement planning process.

We offer complete services to address all of our client’s financial priorities:

  • Retirement Planning
  • Estate Planning
  • Asset Management
  • 401K Guidance
  • Wealth Protection
  • Long-Term Care Insurance Options

                   
Investment Advisory Services offered through JB Capital, LLC. Insurance Products offered through JN Financial, LLC.

Johnson Brunetti is a sponsor of WTNH Money Wisdom.

