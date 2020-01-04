Money Wisdom: 4 Reasons to Rollover Your 401(k)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — CT Style Reporter Lisa Carberg, welcomes “Money Wisdom” sponsored by Johnson Brunetti.

We’re educating you about smart ways to manage your money. Joining us is Eric Hogarth, Certified Financial Planner and Johnson Brunetti Partner.

We’re talking about four reasons to roll over your 401(k). Maybe you’ve changed jobs and haven’t given it much thought – Eric shares the four reasons why.

4 Reasons to Rollover Your 401(k) include:

Control Ability to withdraw Required minimum distribution Roth opportunity

Today’s offer: The Ultimate 401K(k) Guide.

To learn more Money Wisdom tips, click here.

Johnson Brunetti’s goal is to take the fear out of your financial future and give you confidence in what lies ahead.